Toronto stock market's benchmark index hits record high after weeks of flirting
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 10, 2017 12:14AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 10, 2017 10:23AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock market index set a new record high this morning.
Within minutes of the start of trading, the S&P/TSX composite index surged above 15,700 points -- beating the previous intraday record high of 15,685.13.
The benchmark index was at 15,707.16 after 25 minutes of trading, up 82.92 points from Thursday.
The major U.S. market indexes were also flying high, reflecting investor confidence in stocks.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 58.16 points at 20,230.56, while the S&P 500 was up 4.79 points at 2,312.66. The Nasdaq composite index was up 6.53 points at 5,721.71.
The previous high mark for the Toronto Stock Exchange was set on Sept. 3, 2014 -- when it set a record high close at 15,657.63 as well as the intraday record.
