

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canada's main stock index and the loonie are showing modest gains this morning.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 36.30 points to 15,510.42, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 7.60 points to 22,276.72. The S&P 500 index was up 1.20 points to 2,498.04 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 29.65 points to 6,409.81.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.87 cents US, up from Tuesday's average price of 80.84 cents US.

The November crude contract was down seven cents to US$51.81 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up seven cents to US$3.07 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down $10.90 to US$1,290.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was unchanged at US$2.92 a pound.