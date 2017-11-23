Toronto stock market near flat and loonie up with U.S. markets closed
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 23, 2017 12:10AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 23, 2017 4:57PM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index finished slightly higher today, as U.S. stock markets were closed for their Thanksgiving holiday.
The S&P/TSX composite index scraped out 0.72 of a point to advance to 16,074.30.
Earlier in the day, the materials and energy sectors had helped push the Toronto market up modestly, as health-care and consumer staples groups lost ground.
In currency markets, the Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 78.65 cents US, up 0.09 of a U.S. cent.
The move came after Statistics Canada reported retail sales in September were up 0.1 per cent for the month.
Commodities markets were also closed for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
