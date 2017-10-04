Toronto stock market has modest gain, loonie up
A man stands in front of an electronic stock board showing the Hang Seng Index at a bank in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. (AP / Kin Cheung)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 4, 2017 12:14AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 4, 2017 12:32PM EDT
TORONTO - The Toronto stock market showed a modest gain this morning, in a broad advance across most subsectors.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.32 points to 15,746.83, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 18.83 points to 22,660.50. The S&P 500 index was up 0.67 of a point to 2,535.25 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 3.32 points to 6,528.39.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.13 cents US, up from Tuesday's average price of 80.00 cents US.
The November crude contract was up four cents to US$50.46 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.95 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up $3.20 to US$1,277.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was unchanged at US$2.96 a pound.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Toronto area home sales drop 35 per cent from year ago: real estate board
- Greek court backs extradition of Russian to U.S. over bitcoin fraud
- Toronto stock market has modest gain, loonie up
- TD to open cybersecurity office in Tel Aviv, plans to spend up to $5M
- U.S. travel warning troubles Cuba's small-business operators