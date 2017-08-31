Toronto stock index up led by energy, finance sectors
A currency trader walks by the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. (AP / Lee Jin-man)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 31, 2017 12:11AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 31, 2017 11:37AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock market is making headway this morning, with energy, financial and mining shares leading the way up.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.40 points to 15,170.53, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial climbed up 44.24 points to 21,936.67. The S&P 500 index edged up 9.02 points to 2,466.61 and the Nasdaq composite index gained 33.53 points to 6,401.83.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.80 cents US, up from Wednesday's average price of 79.33 cents US.
The October crude contract advanced $1.22 to US$47.18 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up one cent to US$2.95 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract added $8.40 to US$1,322.50 an ounce and the December copper contract gained one cent to US$3.09 a pound.