Toronto stock index rises moderately in broad-based surge, loonie up
The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown in Toronto on Friday June 28, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017 11:43AM EDT
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index surged ahead in a broad-based gain affecting most of the market's subsectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 85.29 points to 15,234.86, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 25.86 points to 21,600.59. The S&P 500 index rose 6.94 points to 2,467.55 and the Nasdaq composite index climbed 29.23 points to 6,373.54
The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.41 cents US, up from an average price of 79.19 cents US on Tuesday.
The September crude contract was up 57 cents to US$47.16 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was unchanged at US$3.09 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down 70 cents to US$1,241.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was down one cent at US$2.72 a pound.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Toronto stock index rises moderately in broad-based surge, loonie up
- Companies offer quirky perks like guitar lessons, tattoos
- Spice maker McCormick buys French's, Frank's RedHot food brands
- Transat checking out of Ocean Hotels, expects $190M from partner H10 Hotels
- Google Glass reborn for the workplace