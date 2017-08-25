Toronto stock index near break-even, loonie rises above 80 cents US
TORONTO - The Toronto stock market's main index has hovered around the break-even point this morning.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 6.64 points to 15,069.52, after 90 minutes of trading but was in the red for a short time earlier in the day.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 47.85 points to 21,831.25. The S&P 500 index was up 5.83 points to 2,444.80 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 2.95 points to 6,268.38.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.08 cents US, up from Thursday's average price of 79.81 cents US.
The October crude contract was up 26 cents to US$47.69 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down six cents to US$2.92 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up $6.40 to US$1,298.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was down up cent to US$3.04 a pound.
