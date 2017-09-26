

The Associated Press





TORONTO - Canada's main stock index is lower this morning in a broad-based retreat covering most subsectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 29.16 points to 15,487.07, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 30.52 points to 22,326.61. The S&P 500 index was up 2.03 points to 2,498.69 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 7.78 points to 6,378.37.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.73 cents US, down from Monday's average price of 81.03 cents US.

The November crude contract was down 48 cents to US$51.74 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was unchanged at US$2.99 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down $7.50 to US$1,304.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was down three cents to US$2.91 a pound.