

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index ended the week higher as investors welcomed strong U.S. jobs data and continued strengthening in oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 80.39 points to 16,096.07 in a broad-based advance.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 117.68 points to 24,329.16. The S&P 500 index was up 14.52 points to 2,651.50 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 27.24 points to 6,840.08.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading price of 77.76 cents US, down 0.10 of a U.S. cent.

The January crude contract was up 67 cents to US$57.36 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up a cent to US$2.77 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$4.70 to US$1,248.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up one cent to US$2.98 a pound.