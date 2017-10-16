Toronto stock index dips, Wall Street nudges to record highs
A woman walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index and other county's index at a securities firm in Tokyo on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. (AP / Eugene Hoshiko)
David Hodges, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 1:02AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 16, 2017 5:22PM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index dipped into the red Monday as minor U.S. stock movements saw Wall Street hit a new record high.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 4.47 points to 15,802.7.
The commodity-heavy TSX had been up earlier in the trading day, with some of the lift coming from rising oil prices, said Allan Small, a senior investment adviser at Holliswealth.
The November crude contract climbed 42 cents to US$51.87 per barrel amid rising tensions in the Middle East as Iraqi federal forces moved into the disputed city of Kirkuk and seized oil fields, prompting a withdrawal by Kurdish forces.
"Oil was up quite a bit because of what's been happening in Iraq -- Iraq being the no. 2 producer of oil in OPEC," Small said.
South of the border, New York stock indices extended their record-setting run into a sixth straight week.
The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 85.24 points to 22,956.96. The S&P 500 index inched up 4.47 points to 2,557.64 and the Nasdaq composite index gained 18.21 points to 6,624.01.
While Monday was a relatively light day for earnings, the pace is slated to pick up on Tuesday and into next week, when the bulk of S&P 500 companies are scheduled to report quarterly results.
"Obviously earnings are very key until we get the next political catalyst such as tax reform," said Small.
"Is the market expensive? I think that's the question everybody is looking at," he said. "I don't think it's extremely expensive. I don't think it's cheap but I think it's fairly valued."
In currency markets, the Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 79.81 cents US, down 0.27 of a cent.
Elsewhere in commodities, the December gold contract gave back $1.60 to US$1,303.00 an ounce.
The November natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.95 per mmBTU and the December copper contract was up 11 cents to US$3.24 a pound.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- TMX Group cracks down on marijuana companies that violate U.S. federal laws
- Netflix sinking deeper into debt to fuel subscriber growth
- Strike at General Motors CAMI plant to end after workers approve deal
- Loblaw lays off 500 workers in cost-cutting drive
- Home Capital sells off payment services wing to focus more on core business