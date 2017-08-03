

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The S&P/TSX composite index was poised in late morning trading to close the week on a positive note after another strong jobs report in Canada.

About 90 minutes into trading, Canada's main stock index was up 56.09 points to 15,248.05.

Earlier in the day, Statistics Canada reported that the economy added 10,900 jobs in July, the eighth month in a row of employment growth.

The unemployment rate fell to 6.3 per cent, a level not seen since October 2008, just before the global recession gripped Canada.

There was also an upbeat vibe on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones industrial average tacked on 16.96 points to 22,043.06, the S&P 500 index was up 2.82 points to 2,474.98 and the Nasdaq composite index advanced 10.67 points to 6,351.01.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.05 cents US, down nearly half a cent from Thursday's average price of 79.50 cents US.

The September crude contract was up 14 cents to US$49.17 per barrel and the September natural gas contract lost two cents at US$2.78 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract declined $11.50 to US$1,262.90 an ounce and the September copper contract was unchanged at US$2.88 a pound.