

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main index and the key U.S. market benchmarks were down moderately today.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 35.09 points to 15,649.80 after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 100.68 points to 20,536.24, the S&P 500 index shed 6.69 points to 2,342.32, and the Nasdaq composite index was down 14.06 points to 5,842.73.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.79 cents US, down 0.31 of a cent from Monday's close.

The May crude contract declined five cents at US$52.60 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down one cent at US$3.15 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract fell 70 cents at US$1,291.20 an ounce and the May copper contract dipped seven cents at US$2.53 a pound.