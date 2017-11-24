

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index moved up modestly today, as U.S. stocks set more records in quiet post-U.S. Thanksgiving holiday trading.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index gained 33.79 points to 16,108.09, in a broad-based advance.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 31.81 points to 23,557.99. The S&P 500 index added 5.34 points to 2,602.42 and the Nasdaq composite index rose 21.80 points to 6,889.16, both record highs.

In commodities, the January crude contract climbed 93 cents to US$58.95 per barrel and the January natural gas contract fell 14 cents to US$2.92 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$4.90 to US$1,287.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up three cents at US$3.17 a pound.

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 78.69 cents US, up 0.04 of a U.S. cent.