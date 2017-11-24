Toronto markets make modest gains, as price of oil rallies nearly US$1
TMX Group tickers zoom across banners in Toronto on May 10, 2013. (Frank Gunn / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 24, 2017 1:03AM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 24, 2017 4:34PM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index moved up modestly today, as U.S. stocks set more records in quiet post-U.S. Thanksgiving holiday trading.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index gained 33.79 points to 16,108.09, in a broad-based advance.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 31.81 points to 23,557.99. The S&P 500 index added 5.34 points to 2,602.42 and the Nasdaq composite index rose 21.80 points to 6,889.16, both record highs.
In commodities, the January crude contract climbed 93 cents to US$58.95 per barrel and the January natural gas contract fell 14 cents to US$2.92 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$4.90 to US$1,287.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up three cents at US$3.17 a pound.
The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 78.69 cents US, up 0.04 of a U.S. cent.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Toronto markets make modest gains, as price of oil rallies nearly US$1
- Canadian operating profits top $100B amid financial sector strength
- WestJet launches new regional air service in Western Canada
- CEO Suzanne West vows to pursue greener path after oil firm splits with backers
- Why France hates Black Friday: 'I find it sad'