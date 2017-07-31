Toronto market edges higher while oil cracks US$50 per barrel mark
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 31, 2017 11:21AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 31, 2017 4:35PM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index closed higher today on the strength of the base metals, financials and materials sectors while oil settled above the US$50 mark for the first time in more than two months.
The S&P/TSX composite index advanced 15.22 points to 15,143.87.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 60.81 points to 21,891.12 -- its fourth consecutive day of hitting a record high.
The Nasdaq composite index declined 26.56 points to 6,348.12 and the S&P 500 index shed 1.80 points to 2,470.30.
The Canadian dollar remained above the 80-cent US mark, trading at an average price of 80.10 cents US, down 0.24 of a cent.
The September crude contract gained 46 cents to US$50.17 per barrel.
Elsewhere in commodities, the December gold contract fell US$1.90 to US$1,273.40 an ounce, the September copper contract climbed about 1.7 cents to US$2.89 a pound and the September natural gas contract lost 14.7 cents to US$2.79 per mmBTU.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Foreign buyers' tax and other measures under review: B.C. housing minister
- Toronto market edges higher while oil cracks US$50 per barrel mark
- U.K. PM's office says free movement from E.U. will end in 2019
- South Carolina utility cancels nuclear energy project after sinking billions
- Uber plans to issue its own credit card with Barclays