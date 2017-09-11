Toronto and U.S. stock markets move higher, loonie down from Friday
The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown in Toronto on Friday June 28, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 11, 2017 1:39AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 11, 2017 11:35AM EDT
TORONTO - North American stock markets pushed higher in late-morning trading as the Canadian dollar lost ground.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 65.66 points to 15,050.98, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 219.29 points to 22,017.08. The S&P 500 index was up 20.47 points to 2,481.90 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 64.19 points to 6,424.38.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 82.36 cents US, down from an average price of 82.43 cents US on Friday.
The October crude contract was down four cents to US$47.44 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up four cents to US$2.93 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was unchanged at US$1,346.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was up two cents to US$3.04 a pound.
