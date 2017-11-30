Time to end debate and build Trans Mountain, pipeline president says
A pipeline is pictured at the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Expansion Project in Burnaby, B.C., on June 4, 2015. (Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 30, 2017 1:59PM EST
VANCOUVER - The president of a company planning a controversial pipeline expansion in Western Canada says the debate about Trans Mountain is over and its time to get on with construction.
Ian Anderson of Kinder Morgan Canada says the company's Trans Mountain pipeline has undergone the most rigorous environmental review process in the country's history.
The $7.4-billion pipeline proposal has prompted fierce opposition from environmentalists, First Nations, and the B.C. New Democrat government, all of whom are fighting the project in federal court.
Anderson was in Vancouver addressing the region's board of trade and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley was scheduled to deliver a keynote address later in the day.
Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, head of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, says in a statement that while politicians try to muster support for the project First Nations are planning costly delays that will force the expansion to be cancelled.
Vancouver is one of several stops for Notley who is on a pro-pipeline tour across Canada touting the importance of the energy industry for the overall economy.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- U.S. governors to Canada: Use NAFTA to relax duties on online purchases
- American Airlines says it has found pilots for most Christmas flights
- Bank of Canada releases white paper on merits of creating digital currency
- Canada's global prosperity ranking slips to lowest level in 11 years: survey
- 'Open banking' promising but cybersecurity fears linger for Canadian banks