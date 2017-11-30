

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - The president of a company planning a controversial pipeline expansion in Western Canada says the debate about Trans Mountain is over and its time to get on with construction.

Ian Anderson of Kinder Morgan Canada says the company's Trans Mountain pipeline has undergone the most rigorous environmental review process in the country's history.

The $7.4-billion pipeline proposal has prompted fierce opposition from environmentalists, First Nations, and the B.C. New Democrat government, all of whom are fighting the project in federal court.

Anderson was in Vancouver addressing the region's board of trade and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley was scheduled to deliver a keynote address later in the day.

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, head of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, says in a statement that while politicians try to muster support for the project First Nations are planning costly delays that will force the expansion to be cancelled.

Vancouver is one of several stops for Notley who is on a pro-pipeline tour across Canada touting the importance of the energy industry for the overall economy.