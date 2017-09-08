

Ross Marowits, The Associated Press





MONTREAL -- Credit monitoring company Equifax says it was hit between mid-May and July by a high-tech heist of sensitive personal information from about 143 million Americans, including an unspecified number of Canadians.

Here are five things you need to know:

1) What is Equifax: The Atlanta-based company is one of three major U.S. credit bureaus that collects personal information such as social insurance numbers that are used by lenders to decide whether to approve financing for homes, cars and credit cards.

2) What is the impact on Canadians: Equifax said hackers may have taken "limited personal information" on an unspecified number of Canadians, but provided no details.

3) Contact information: The company established a website, https://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com/, where U.S. citizens can check to see if their personal information may have been stolen. Consumers can also call 877-323-2598 for more information. Some people may receive a notice that personal information or credit card numbers were stolen.

4) How to find out if you have been hacked: Check your credit report annually for free from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. U.S. citizens can check if they have been hacked at: https://trustedidpremier.com/eligibility/eligibility.html. Reports suggest that people who sign up for TrustedID Premier security service waive their rights to participate in a class-action lawsuit.

5) What to do if your data is hacked: