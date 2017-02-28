

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca





With real estate prices booming to dizzying highs in many of Canada's most desirable markets, it should come as no surprise that luxury home owners are cashing in, using online hospitality marketplaces like Airbnb.

In fact, data compiled by Denver-based Airbnb analytics firm Airdna shows an elite group of property owners in in the Great White North have pulled in six figure incomes by catering to travellers over the last 12 months.

These findings dovetail with a new Statistics Canada analysis of the nation`s sharing economy, which found Canadians spent over $1.3 billion on peer-to-peer services between November 2015 and October 2016. Of that total, $367 million was spent on private accommodation services for properties in Canada.

Of course, Statistics Canada’s data doesn't account for foreign visitors, who are most likely responsible for a large chunk of overall spending on short-term lodging.

Here`s a look at Canada's top 10 highest earning Airbnb rentals:

#1 – Modern, Contemporary and Spacious – Toronto, Ont.

Over the last 12 months

Revenue: $217,453

Average daily rate: $1,587

Number of bookings: 35

Overall rating: 4.8/5

Maximum guests: 11

Occupancy rate: 38 per cent

Listing description: Perched on the famous Toronto Bluffs neighbourhood, this 5,200 sq ft luxurious abode sits on a 1 acre private lot. 4 bedrooms upstairs, each with a walkout balcony facing the Lake. Living, dining room and kitchen, all adjoined in an open concept.

#2 - Montreal Bachelor Party Pad – Montreal, Que.

Over the last 12 months

Revenue: $208,795

Average daily rate: $1,631

Number of bookings: 44

Overall rating: 4.9/5

Maximum guests: 16

Occupancy rate: 38 per cent

Listing description: The best Montreal bachelor party house. Built with bachelor parties in mind. 2 floors, prime location, sleeps 16+. Nothing else like it! Everything you need including: Pool table, ping pong table, and private deck.

#3 - Luxury Suite Thompson Hotel – Toronto, Ont.

Over the last 12 months

Revenue: $169,557

Average daily rate: $1,600

Number of bookings: 38

Overall rating: 4.8/5

Maximum guests: 10

Occupancy rate: 30 per cent

Listing description: This Luxury Suite in the Thompson Hotel has nearly 3,000 square feet. 4 full bedrooms and 4 bathrooms Offices Boardroom/dining room. It can sleep up to 10 people comfortably. Chief inspired kitchen with bar and Smart TVs in every room.

#4 - Bearspaw Mountain Lodge – Calgary, Alta.

Over the last 12 months

Revenue: $163,965

Average daily rate: $770

Number of bookings: 62

Overall rating: 4.8/5

Maximum guests: 16

Occupancy rate: 58 per cent

Listing Description: This luxury 10,000 sq.ft. home is 5 min drive to Calgary, 45 min. driving distance to the gorgeous Rocky Mountains of Alberta in Banff National Park and Lake Louise. Great for large families, tour groups and TV/movie crews. Skiing, hiking, boating!

#5 - Design, Luxury, Sophistication – Toronto, Ont.

Over the last 12 months

Revenue: $145,451

Average daily rate: $579

Number of bookings: 61

Overall rating: 4.9/5

Maximum guests: 8

Occupancy rate: 68 per cent

Listing description: The Absolute Best of Toronto. A 2,000 sq ft professionally designed penthouse on the best street in Toronto. Property available for photoshoots & film. Previous clients include Drake, Samsung, Sony & Bell.

#6 - Luxury Designer Home Away From Home – Mississauga, Ont.

Over the last 12 months

Revenue: $142,464

Average daily rate: $642

Number of bookings: 43

Overall rating: 4.8/5

Maximum guests: 12

Occupancy rate: 62 per cent

Listing description: Modern 4 bedroom executive home conveniently located within a walking distance to downtown Mississauga and a shopping mall with 360+ retail stores, within a kilometre to a central highway, within 25 minute drive to Downtown Toronto, and a 10 minute drive to the airport.

#7 - A luxurious 3,300-sq Penthouse Suite – Toronto, Ont.

Over the last 12 months

Revenue: $138,645

Average daily rate: $1,058

Number of bookings: 56

Overall rating: 5/5

Maximum guests: 6

Occupancy rate: 36 per cent

Listing description: A highly desirable 3300 sq ft penthouse property, with wrap-around lake and city views in three directions, features four balconies from the 43nd floor.

#8 - Mystical 2-Floor Loft In Old MTL – Montreal, Que.

Over the last 12 months

Revenue: $137,513

Average daily rate: $608

Number of bookings: 101

Overall rating: 4.7/5

Maximum guests: 16

Occupancy rate: 66 per cent

Listing description: Huge 2,500 square foot penthouse loft located in the heart of old Montreal with designer furniture, fascinating art, pool table and foosball table. This luxury flat includes 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Sleeping arrangement: 1 queen bed in closed the bedroom, 1 Pull Out bed (real mattress) on the second floor mezzanine (private), 1 queen size sofa bed (in the living room), and the rest are very comfy pillow top auto inflatable mattresses with all the beddings that you can place anywhere!

#9 - Luxury Bright Corner Suite with Rare Terrace – Toronto, Ont.

Over the last 12 months

Revenue: $128,169

Average daily rate: $523

Number of bookings: 75

Overall rating: 5/5

Maximum guests: 5

Occupancy rate: 80 per cent

Listing description: Presenting My One of a Kind, Luxurious & Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, South-East Corner Unit With A Large Wrap Around Terrace. Located in The Heart of King West, One of Toronto's Trendiest & Most Central Neighbourhoods. Perfect for Business, Couples, And Families. Enjoy Complimentary Parking, High-Speed WiFi & A Home Away From Home Feeling.

#10 - Newly Furnished Luxury Home – Richmond, B.C.

Over the last 12 months

Revenue: $126,301

Average daily rate: $540

Number of bookings: 60

Overall rating: 4.8/5

Maximum guests: 14

Occupancy rate: 67 per cent

Listing description: Experience the breathtaking 5000 sq ft house with 7 bedrooms (Master suite available for special request) 4.5 bathroom, located in the heart of Richmond. Rooms open according to the members. 2 in 1 room. (Strictly no partying and illegal activities)