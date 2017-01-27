

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca





Union officials say General Motors is cutting 625 jobs at its assembly plant near London, Ont. by the end of July, in a move to shift more production to Mexico.

Mike Van Boekel, spokesman for Unifor Local 88, says the layoffs will take effect in July at the CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont., which currently employs 2,800 Unifor members. The plant produces the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain mid-sized sport utility vehicles.

GM recently announced it was shifting production of the GMC Terrain to Mexico, but Unifor's national president says workers were led to believe increased production of the Chevrolet Equinox would eliminate the need for job cuts.

“There wasn’t going to be any anticipated layoffs,” Jerry Dias told CTV News Channel on Friday. “Now we know that is not correct.”

GM Canada says it gave Unifor advance notification of how product changeovers would affect workers at three Ontario plants. A spokesperson said the announcement related only to “an employment impact at CAMI due to the changeover of older model Equinoxes to the next-generation Equinox.”

The CAMI plant was not part of the Detroit Three negotiations this past fall, when Unifor was able to secure more than $1.5 billion in investment for production and jobs.

Dias said GM’s decision to eliminate Canadian jobs “reeks of corporate greed” and warns “this is the nasty side of NAFTA.”

He has repeatedly called for a renegotiation of the longstanding trilateral trade deal, and praised U.S. President Donald Trump for his tough stance on the U.S. trade imbalance with Mexico.

“The trade deals that Canada has signed have really been about corporate rights instead of workers’ rights,” he said. “This is 600 jobs. This is 600 families … You are looking at a massive hit to the community of Ingersoll and London.”

With files from The Canadian Press