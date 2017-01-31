The economy grew 0.4 per cent in November, Statistics Canada says
OTTAWA - Statistics Canada says real domestic product grew by 0.4 per cent in November, slightly above expectations.
The improvement was due to strength in a broad number of sectors including manufacturing, finance, insurance, construction, and mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction.
Economists had expected a 0.3 per cent gain for November, according to Thomson Reuters.
Statistics Canada also revised its result for October, saying the economy shrank that month by 0.2 per cent.
That compared with an initial reading of a contraction of 0.3 per cent.
For November, Statistics Canada says goods-producing industries rose 0.9 per cent, while service-producing industries grew by 0.2 per cent.
