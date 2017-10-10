

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Thales has selected Montreal to be home of the French industrial giant's new artificial intelligence research centre.

The company says it will collaborate with Canadian AI research groups in Montreal and Toronto to establish the centre.

Its mission will be to advance the safe and ethical applications of AI across the company's product portfolio.

Details about the centre's cost weren't disclosed but Thales said it would create about 50 jobs for AI researchers and developers.

Thales is a diverse business with 64,000 employees in 56 countries, including 1,800 in Canada.

Its Canadian research partners for the new AI centre are the Montreal Institute for Learning Algorithms, the Montreal-based Institute for Data Valorisation and the Toronto-based Vector Institute.