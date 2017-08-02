Tesla's 2Q loss widens, but results beat forecasts
A man sits behind the steering wheel of a Tesla Model S electric car on display at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing on Monday, April 25, 2016. (AP / Mark Schiefelbein)
DETROIT -- Tesla Inc.'s net loss widened to $336 million in the second quarter as it opened new stores and prepared for the launch of its new lower-cost Model 3 sedan.
Revenue more than doubled to $2.8 billion, thanks to a big increase in Tesla's energy generation and storage business. Wall Street was expecting revenue of $2.5 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
Tesla's adjusted loss, of $1.33 per share, also beat Wall Street's forecast of a $1.88 per share loss.
Tesla delivered 22,026 Model S and Model X vehicles in the second quarter. That was down from 25,051 in the first quarter. Tesla blamed a shortfall in batteries for the slowdown.
But investor attention is focused on the Model 3, which was delivered to its first 30 customers last week.
