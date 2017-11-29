Technology sector drags TSX lower, loonie trades lower
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 29, 2017 12:36AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 29, 2017 11:26AM EST
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index lost ground in late-morning trading as the technology sector moved lower.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 27.93 points to 16,001.71, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 86.58 points to 23,923.29. The S&P 500 index was down 0.30 of a point to 2,626.74 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 84.03 points to 6,828.33.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.82 cents US, down from an average price of 78.08 cents US on Tuesday.
The January crude contract was up 19 cents to US$58.18 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up seven cents to US$3.20 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$10.00 to US$1,289.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents to US$3.08 a pound.
