

The Canadian Press





Toronto-Dominion Bank is closing all 81 of its branches in South Florida in preparation for the arrival of hurricane Irma.

The bank said today the decision was made for the safety of its employees and customers based on the severity of storm forecasts. A spokesman said in a statement that TD Bank is monitoring Irma's path and timing, and will make a decision on whether to close other TD Bank locations in Florida based on the storm's projections throughout the state.

Based on current projections, the affected branches are expected to reopen by Sunday.

TD Bank is also preparing branches in the anticipated path by ensuring they are stocked with needed supplies, such as sandbags and back-up generators.

Florida officials ordered thousands of metropolitan Miami's 6 million residents to leave today before hurricane Irma hits the state this weekend. The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch for the Florida Keys and parts of South Florida, the first of what is likely many watches and warnings throughout Florida over the next few days.

While people in the state anxiously watched the massive storm, Irma battered the northern Caribbean, killing at least six people and leaving thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees.