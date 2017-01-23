

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- The union representing striking workers at the Halifax Chronicle Herald are holding rallies throughout Nova Scotia Monday to mark the one-year anniversary of the labour dispute.

The Halifax Typographical Union, which went on strike last Jan. 23, is holding pickets and rallies in various locations.

Sixty-one newsroom staff walked off the job over a contract that included wage rollbacks and other cuts.

The company announced last week that an unfair labour practice complaint against it was adjourned and would be heard by the Nova Scotia Labour Board on Feb. 8.

The union said they are seeking to renew negotiations after lawyers from both sides met for informal discussions.

Ian Scott, the Herald's chief operating officer, said the company and the union last met for conciliation on Nov. 4.