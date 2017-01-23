Striking Chronicle Herald workers mark one-year anniversary of labour dispute
Eric Wynne waves to a supporter while joining other Halifax Chronicle Herald newsroom union members as they picket outside the newspaper's office after walking off the job in Halifax on Saturday, January 23, 2016. (Darren Calabrese / The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 12:26PM EST
HALIFAX -- The union representing striking workers at the Halifax Chronicle Herald are holding rallies throughout Nova Scotia Monday to mark the one-year anniversary of the labour dispute.
The Halifax Typographical Union, which went on strike last Jan. 23, is holding pickets and rallies in various locations.
Sixty-one newsroom staff walked off the job over a contract that included wage rollbacks and other cuts.
The company announced last week that an unfair labour practice complaint against it was adjourned and would be heard by the Nova Scotia Labour Board on Feb. 8.
The union said they are seeking to renew negotiations after lawyers from both sides met for informal discussions.
Ian Scott, the Herald's chief operating officer, said the company and the union last met for conciliation on Nov. 4.
