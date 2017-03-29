

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Purolator says it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Teamsters Canada ahead of today's strike deadline.

The company says it is returning to normal operations and again accepting shipments after stopping them on Tuesday.

Purolator says it won't reveal the specifics of the tentative agreement until union members review and vote on the contract.

Teamsters Canada had issued the 72-hour strike notice on Sunday after most of its more than 8,000 members at Purolator voted to reject the company's final offer.

Purolator said it would try its best to deliver shipments already in its network in the event of a strike, but also warned of delays.

The strike deadline was 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.