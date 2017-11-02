Stocks creep higher in Toronto as U.S. stock markets mixed; Loonie up
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 1:25AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, November 2, 2017 11:21AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index crept higher in late-morning trading as the financial and materials sectors gained ground.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.28 points to 16,032.61, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 12.27 points to 23,447.28. The S&P 500 index was down 3.87 points to 2,575.49 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 8.57 points to 6,707.96.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.99 cents US, up from an average price of 77.61 cents US on Wednesday.
The December crude contract was up 11 cents to US$54.41 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up five cents to US$2.94 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$2.90 to US$1,280.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up two cents to US$3.16 a pound.
