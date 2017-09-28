

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Stock markets are showing modest gains this morning, with BlackBerry's latest financial report providing some of the lift.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.45 points to 15,628.11, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 13.21 points to 22,353.92. The S&P 500 index was down 0.74 of a point to 2,506.30 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 14.50 points to 6,438.76.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.24 cents US, down from Wednesday's average price of 80.57 cents US.

The November crude contract was up 30 cents to US$52.44 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was unchanged at US$3.06 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down $2.30 to US$1,285.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was up one cent to US$2.94 a pound.