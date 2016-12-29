

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- North American stock markets were lower at mid-morning on the last trading day of 2016, as oil and gold prices softened.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index lost 33.37 points at 15,388.75, with nearly all sectors in the red.

Weakness was also present on Wall Street, as the Dow Jones industrial average continued its retreat from the 20,000 level, losing 21.19 points to 19,798.59. The broader S&P 500 was down 4.56 points to 2,244.70 and the Nasdaq composite declined 31.47 points to 5,400.62.

The Canadian dollar was the one bright spot, adding half a cent, or 0.52 of a U.S. cent, to trade at 74.55 cents US.

In commodities, the February contract for crude retracted 20 cents to US$53.57 per barrel.

The February gold contract fell 10 cents to US$1,158 an ounce, February natural gas dipped five cents to US$3.75 per mmBTU and March copper gained three cents to US$2.52 per pound.