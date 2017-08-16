Stock indexes up moderately, loonie edges higher as NAFTA talks begin
A man walks past an electronic stock indicator of a securities firm in Tokyo on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. (AP / Shizuo Kambayashi)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 16, 2017 12:38AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 16, 2017 11:26AM EDT
TORONTO - The major Canadian and U.S. stock indexes were up as NAFTA talks started officially in Washington, D.C.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 73.38 points to 15,171.22, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 86.68 points to 22,085.67. The S&P 500 index up 9.18 points to 2,473.79 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 27.62 points to 6,360.64.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.73 cents US, up from an average price of 78.40 cents US on Tuesday.
The September crude contract was up 12 cents to US$47.67 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down three cents to US$2.91 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$1.90 to US$1,277.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was up nine cents to US$2.97 a pound.
