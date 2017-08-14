Stock indexes start week on a positive note, loonie down
TMX Group tickers zoom across banners in Toronto on May 10, 2013. (Frank Gunn / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, August 14, 2017 12:14AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 14, 2017 11:47AM EDT
TORONTO -- North American stock markets were surging this morning in a broad advance across most sectors to start the week.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 120.35 points to 15,153.73, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 154.13 points to 22,012.45. The S&P 500 index was up 25.93 points to 2,467.25 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 78.78 points to 6,335.34.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.76 cents US, down from an average price of 78.83 cents US on Friday.
The September crude contract was up 26 cents to US$49.08 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down four cents to US$2.94 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$6.30 to US$1,281.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was down a penny to US$2.91 a pound.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Trump mocks exec for quitting advisory council over Charlottesville
- Stock indexes start week on a positive note, loonie down
- First Nation sues CN Rail over northern Ontario oil spills
- CP Rail speeds up delivery of imports from Vancouver to U.S. industrial heartland
- GoDaddy boots neo-Nazi site after post on protest violence