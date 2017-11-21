Canada will start tracking non-medical marijuana production, sales and use, filling a data gap hampering Statistics Canada’s efforts to spell out “economic and social consequences” ahead of plans to legalize the drug next summer.

The agency said data on non-medical cannabis will be baked into its annual and quarterly macroeconomic indicators, including GDP and household consumption, beginning in November 2019.

“There is strong evidence from health surveys and justice statistics that there is significant illegal production, distribution and consumption occurring in Canada, and this has been the case for the last 50 to 60 years at least, but there are few if any related economic data that have been developed over this period,” Statistics Canada said in a report released on Tuesday.

The agency said it is not yet able to estimate the amount of the illegal output and consumption that should be added to the official estimates of GDP.

Two new industry classifications, the medical cannabis industry and the non-medical cannabis industry, will attempt to take stock of the marijuana being grown both within the law and illegally. Statistics Canada said it will merge them post-legalization.

“Once cannabis is legalized the majority of the production, sale and use of cannabis will move from ‘underground’ to ‘above ground’ making it easier to capture and report,” the agency said.