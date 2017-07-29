Some WestJet rewards program data released, prompting police investigation
CALGARY - WestJet says it is working with police and contacting customers after it says some WestJet Rewards member profile data was disclosed online.
The Calgary-based airline says in a news release that the data was released by an unauthorized third party but that none of it contained credit card or banking information.
WestJet says it has been working closely with the Calgary Police Service and the RCMP cyber crime unit in its investigation and that it has also informed the Alberta and federal privacy commissioners.
It says customers who have affected are being contacted.
WestJet says it takes customer privacy seriously and works with police, government and the technology sector to combat the growth of hacking crimes.
It encourages members of its rewards program to update their passwords regularly.
