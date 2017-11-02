SNC-Lavalin doubles quarterly profit as newly acquired firm boosts revenue
The head office of SNC-Lavalin is seen in Montreal, Thursday, Feb.19, 2015. (Ryan Remiorz / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 9:15AM EDT
MONTREAL - Construction and engineering firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. says its quarterly net income more than doubled from a year ago as the recent acquisition of WS Atkins boosted revenue.
The Montreal-based company (TSX:SNC) says its third-quarter profit attributable to shareholders was $103.6 million, or 59 cents per diluted share, compared with $43.3 million, or 29 cents per diluted share a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $2.6 billion, up from nearly $2.2 billion in the third quarter of 2016, with Atkins contributing $805.3 million.
The profit included a net after-tax gain of $26.5 million from the transfer of four capital investments to an affiliate company and a $30-million after-tax hit in acquisition related costs.
SNC says it remains on track to deliver $120 million in savings related to the acquisition of Atkins by the end of 2018.
The company acquired London-based Atkins in April in a friendly takeover valued at $3.6 billion.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Federal report shows workplace violence rarely dealt with properly
- Toronto home sales see above average 12 per cent monthly jump in October, board says
- Tokyo company provides extra week's holiday for nonsmoking employees
- More than 40M fire extinguishers that may not work recalled
- Google and AutoNation partner on self-driving car program