Social media users are hanging Dove out to dry over a new ad campaign meant to promote positive body image.

The controversy surrounds the soapmaker's new "Real Beauty Bottles," which are contoured to represent six different body shapes. Dove says the bottles are designed to "celebrate the many shapes and sizes of beauty."

"Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes," the company says in a video to launch the line of body wash bottles. The video shows the bottles being made from plastic on an assembly line.

The bottles range from tall and slim, to medium-height and curvy, to extremely squat and wide. Dove says the limited-edition bottles are designed to "make every woman their own very limited edition."

In other words, enjoy your pear-shaped bottle of body wash.

Social media users attacked the campaign shortly after its launch, by offering up alternative bottles to "celebrate" their own body shapes. Their tongue-in-cheek substitutes included everything from bear-shaped honey bottles to massive jugs of laundry detergent.

which dove bottle slash hercules cartoon muse are you!!! pic.twitter.com/FwSWzoGzuR — Rebecca Caplan (@RabbiReba) May 8, 2017

thanks Dove but I already have a body wash that matches my natural curves :) pic.twitter.com/IIkKAn0LjQ — Tim Federle (@TimFederle) May 8, 2017

@thenoahkinsey I am a triangular prism, Dove. TRY HARDER. — lost the plot (@toocleverbyhalf) May 9, 2017

@FastCompany @Dove This Jagermeister bottle does a nice job of capturing my particular body type pic.twitter.com/Q5HE1MQ8Ir — Katy Bowman (@IngaBluth) May 8, 2017

I think this dove body wash is more my body type. pic.twitter.com/ps0kjICFS3 — Jess hurdlow (@blend_jess) May 8, 2017

.@Dove matches its new body wash bottles to your body type pic.twitter.com/zzxy21DYuH — chekov's mankrik (@vrunt) May 8, 2017

thanks dove but i already found a bottle for my shape pic.twitter.com/asuo1vci0O — Carina Hsieh (@carinahsieh) May 8, 2017

Several users made resentful comments about anyone who would buy the tall, skinny bottle.

"I guess I'm the big blob in the middle," one user tweeted in response to a photo lineup of the bottles. "Gee, this will really be a 'feel good' purchase."

@FastCompany @Dove Will I be shamed and side-eyed by the cashier if I'm fat and buy the skinny bottle? — TwelfthNight (@petitlarcenous) May 8, 2017

@FastCompany @Dove I don't get it , should I be embarassed if i go to the checkout with a skinny bottle when Im a big girl??? — jae (@jetextra) May 9, 2017

Others criticized Dove for creating a body image issue where there didn't need to be one.

"I just want to buy my body wash, not to be reminded that I'm pear-shaped," one woman wrote on Twitter. "Women don't need to be categorized."

Dear @Dove, I have limited space in my bathroom, the only bottle that works or makes sense is the tall slim bottles... — Sabrina (@sabrina701) May 9, 2017

when you're shopping for Dove bodywash pic.twitter.com/ub8DEpe43g — why not Time Cube? (@30andQwerty) May 9, 2017

a spokesperson from dove just crawled out of my shower drain to tell me all bodies are beautiful and women can play sports too — helena cell (@pilotbacon) May 8, 2017

@FastCompany @Dove is there a "has a good personality" bottle shape? — Mary Murphy (@FastFM) May 8, 2017

@CBSPhilly @Dove It looks like the cast of VeggieTales. — Terry Casey (@terry_casey) May 9, 2017

Dove has spent decades incorporating body-positive messages into its advertising through its "Real Beauty" campaign.

In a mission statement on Dove's website, the company says it always features "real women, never models" in its ads, and that it seeks to portray women "as they are in real life."