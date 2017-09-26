Siemens and Alstom confirm merger deal, leaving Bombardier out in the cold
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 26, 2017 9:39AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 26, 2017 4:19PM EDT
MONTREAL -- European railway manufacturers Siemens and Alstom announce merger, leaving Montreal-based Bombardier Transportation out in the cold.
The memorandum of understanding announced Tuesday is described as a merger of equals with each owning half the shares of the new company to be headquartered in Paris.
Developing story...
