

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Strong earnings results from Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Air Canada (TSX:AC) helped offset dragging energy shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange's main index today.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 58.23 points to 15,202.10, with information technology and industrials sectors among the leading advancers.

Energy stocks, which retreated more than 0.7 per cent, were the biggest decliners.

Shares in e-commerce company Shopify closed up 13.5 per cent to $130.45 after its second-quarter results topped expectations.

Air Canada shares also soared, up nearly 10 per cent, after the airline reported profits that were nearly double what they were a year ago.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average advanced 72.80 points to 21,963.92, the S&P 500 index edged up 6.05 points to 2,476.35 and the Nasdaq composite index added 14.82 points to 6,362.94.

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 79.91 cents US, down 0.19 of a cent.

In commodities, the September crude contract was down $1.01 to US$49.16 per barrel while September natural gas was up three cents at US$2.82 per mmBTU.

December gold gained $6.00 to US$1,279.40 an ounce and the September copper gave back one cent at US$2.88 a pound.