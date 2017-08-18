Shipping firm blames fee hike on federal measures to protect right whales
In this Feb. 14, 2017 photo provided by the Center for Coastal Studies, a pair of right whales feed just below the surface of Cape Cod Bay off shore from Provincetown, Mass. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Center for Coastal Studies via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 18, 2017 12:30PM EDT
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - A Newfoundland shipping firm is raising its fees, blaming higher costs because of federal measures taken to protect North Atlantic right whales after a series of deaths.
Oceanex Inc. says the four-per-cent "temporary marine protection surcharge" on service between Montreal and St. John's, N.L., follows a federal speed limit imposed last Friday in an area of the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
Ten of the endangered mammals have died in the gulf since early June -- at least some after colliding with ships.
Oceanex says in a release Friday the new regulations mean its vessels must travel more quickly outside the speed-restricted zone.
It says the measure "significantly increases vessel fuel consumption" and raises labour costs in port.
In a notification to clients, Oceanex asks them to raise any concerns about the regulation with the federal government.
