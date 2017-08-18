

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - A Newfoundland shipping firm is raising its fees, blaming higher costs because of federal measures taken to protect North Atlantic right whales after a series of deaths.

Oceanex Inc. says the four-per-cent "temporary marine protection surcharge" on service between Montreal and St. John's, N.L., follows a federal speed limit imposed last Friday in an area of the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Ten of the endangered mammals have died in the gulf since early June -- at least some after colliding with ships.

Oceanex says in a release Friday the new regulations mean its vessels must travel more quickly outside the speed-restricted zone.

It says the measure "significantly increases vessel fuel consumption" and raises labour costs in port.

In a notification to clients, Oceanex asks them to raise any concerns about the regulation with the federal government.