

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Shares of retailer Roots Corp. fell more than 10 per cent as they began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today.

The shares were priced at $12 per share in their initial public offering, however they could be had for less than that in late-morning trading.

The shares were down $1.89 or about 16 per cent at $10.11 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The initial public offering comes amid a challenging environment for retailers in Canada.

The debut of Roots (TSX:ROOT) as a publicly traded company follows recent initial public offerings by other Canadian fashion companies, including Aritzia Inc. (TSX:ATZ) and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSX:GOOS).

Shares in Canada Goose have soared since they began trading earlier this year, however Aritzia shares have struggled and fallen well below their IPO price.