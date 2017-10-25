Shares in retailer Roots fall below IPO prices as they begin trading on TSX
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 11:25AM EDT
TORONTO -- Shares of retailer Roots Corp. fell more than 10 per cent as they began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today.
The shares were priced at $12 per share in their initial public offering, however they could be had for less than that in late-morning trading.
The shares were down $1.89 or about 16 per cent at $10.11 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The initial public offering comes amid a challenging environment for retailers in Canada.
The debut of Roots (TSX:ROOT) as a publicly traded company follows recent initial public offerings by other Canadian fashion companies, including Aritzia Inc. (TSX:ATZ) and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSX:GOOS).
Shares in Canada Goose have soared since they began trading earlier this year, however Aritzia shares have struggled and fallen well below their IPO price.
