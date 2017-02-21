

CTVNews.ca Staff





For seven-year-old Chloe Bridgewater, it’s never too early to get started on building your career.

The girl from Hereford, U.K. penned a job application to Google CEO Sundar Pichai after seeing images of Google offices outfitted with bean bag chairs, go karts and slides. Her handwritten letter has since drawn global attention and even earned a response from the chief of Google.

“I just liked all the ball pits and slides and go karting and fun stuff,” Chloe explained in an interview with CTV News Channel on Tuesday.

In the letter, outlined in a LinkedIn post from her father Andy that has garnered 22.9 million views, Chloe lists her qualifications, including a love of computers and robots, as well as strong math and reading skills.

Like any enthusiastic applicant, she also made note of her broader ambitions – working in a chocolate factory and swimming in the Olympics – and included a few references.

“My teachers tells my Mum and Dad that I am very good in class and am good at my spelling, reading, and my sums,” she wrote. “My Dad told me if I carry on good and learning things, one day I will be able to have a good job at Google.”

Chloe ends the note by thanking Pichai for his time: “Thank you for reading my letter, I have only ever sent one other and that was to Father Christmas.”

In a response, the top Google exec applauded her love of technology in his personal response.

“I think if you keep working hard and following your dreams you can accomplish everything you set your mind to – from working at Google to swimming in the Olympics,” he wrote. “"I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school!”

Andy said his daughter’s confidence was shaken about a year ago after she was “knocked down” by a car. He says Pachai’s letter made a big difference in rebuilding her spirits.

“Can't thank such a busy person enough to take time out to make a little girl's dream become one step closer,” he wrote. “She is now even more eager to do well at school and work for Google.”

Asked what job she’d like at Google, Chloe said she’s keeping her options open.

“Anything. I don’t mind,” she said.

In the meantime, Chloe’s story has been featured across the globe in stories by CNN, ABC News and the Telegraph. All the attention has led classmates at school to ask for her autograph.

Chloe said she too was surprised by the response, and that it brightened her day.

“I didn’t know what to say. I felt really good,” she said.