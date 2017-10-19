Everything must go is the mantra at Sears Canada locations across the country as the one-time mainstay of Canada’s retail landscape prepares to close its doors for good.

Liquidation sales at the 64-year-old department store chain began on Thursday, following an ill-fated 18-month-long in-store revival effort that failed to gain traction with consumers.

The final clearance sale will stretch through the busy holiday shopping season, finishing no later than Jan. 21 at 74 full department store locations, eight Sears Home Stores and 49 Sears Hometown stores.

A company spokesperson said bargain-hunting consumers can expect discounts of up to 50 per cent at department locations, and up to 30 per cent at Sears Home Stores. Discounts will vary at Sears Hometown stores.

The struggling retailer was given court approval last Friday, to liquidate its assets and close its remaining stores. The company has been operating under court protection from creditors since June.

Sears Canada said earlier this week that Wednesday was the last day it will honour extended warranties. Refunds are available only to customers who purchased a product protection agreement in the past 30 days.

With a file from The Canadian Press