

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Sears Canada has received court approval to proceed with a full liquidation of its remaining stores, putting another 12,000 employees out of a job.

Ontario Superior Court heard Friday that despite weeks of discussion, no viable buyer has been found.

Justice Glenn Hainey approved Sears Canada's motion to liquidate its remaining 130 stores, and said he was satisfied that there was no viable alternative.

The embattled retailer sought protection from its creditors in June.

A buyer group led by Sears Canada executive chairman Brandon Stranzl had been in discussions to purchase the retailer and continue to operate it.

But a lawyer for Sears Canada told the court Friday that although it had remained optimistic, no executable transaction exists.

The following list includes all previously announced closures.

British Columbia

Nanaimo (full line)

Burnaby (full line)

Kelowna (full-line)

Kelowna (Home)

Abbotsford Retail (outlet)

Creston (Hometown)

Grand Forks (Hometown)

Kamloops Aberdeen Mall (full line)

Sechelt (Hometown)

Alberta

Calgary (Home)

Cold Lake (Hometown)

Edmonton Skyview (Home)

Fort McMurray (Hometown)

Grande Prairie (full line)

Leduc (Hometown)

Lloydminster (full line)

Medicine Hat (full line)

Okotoks (Hometown)

Red Deer Relocation (full line)

Sherwood Park (Hometown)

Spruce Grove (Hometown)

St. Albert (Hometown)

Saskatchewan

Melville (Hometown)

Moose Jaw (full line)

Prince Albert (full line)

Regina (full line)

Manitoba

Polo Park (full line)

Winnipeg Garden City (outlet)

Ontario

Scarborough Town Centre (full line)

Fairview Mall (full line)

Oakville (full line)

Hamilton (full line)

Ancaster (Home)

Brockville (full line)

Cambridge (outlet)

Chatham (outlet)

Cornwall (outlet)

Kingston (Home)

London (Home)

Orangeville (Hometown)

Orillia (Home)

Ottawa East (Home)

Sault Ste. Marie (full line)

Scarborough (Home)

Sudbury (Home)

Timmins (outlet)

Windsor (Home)

Woodbridge (Home)

Quebec

Fairview Pointe-Claire (full line)

Alma (full line)

Chicoutimi (full line)

Drummondville (full line)

Hull (full line)

Laval (Home)

Montreal Place Vertu (outlet)

Quebec City (Home)

Rimouski (Hometown)

Rouyn-Noranda (Hometown)

Sorel (outlet)

St. Bruno (Home)

St. Eustache (outlet)

St. Foy (Home)

St. Georges de Beauce (full line)

New Brunswick

Bathurst (full line)

Saint John (full line)

Nova Scotia

Dartmouth (full line)

Halifax Outlet (outlet)

Truro Mall (full line)

Newfoundland and Labrador

Corner Brook (full line)

St. John’s (full line)

Prince Edward Island