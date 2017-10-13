Sears Canada in court seeking approval to liquidate remaining stores
A Sears Canada outlet is seen in Saint-Eustache, Que. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (Ryan Remiorz / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 13, 2017 10:03AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 13, 2017 11:23AM EDT
TORONTO -- Sears Canada is due in court today to seek approval for a full liquidation of its remaining stores as early as Oct. 19, putting another 12,000 employees out of a job.
The embattled retailer is scheduled to put forth a motion in Ontario Superior Court Friday to liquidate roughly 130 stores after it said earlier this week it had failed to find a viable buyer.
Sears Canada sought protection from its creditors in June.
A buyer group led by Sears Canada executive chairman Brandon Stranzl has been in discussions to purchase the retailer and continue to operate it.
But in a report dated Wednesday, the court-appointed monitor FTI Consulting Canada said that although the Stranzl group continued to be in discussions with stakeholders, no updated executable proposal had been presented.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Uber backs off plans to shutter Quebec operation, says it will continue for now
- Head of Samsung's booming semiconductor business to resign
- Uber appeals decision to cancel its London licence
- Kobe Steel announces more cases of faked inspections data
- Small Canadian cities brace for pending Sears store closures