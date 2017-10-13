Sears Canada granted permission to liquidate remaining stores
A Sears Canada outlet is seen in Saint-Eustache, Que. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (Ryan Remiorz / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 13, 2017 10:03AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 13, 2017 12:05PM EDT
TORONTO -- Sears Canada has received court approval to proceed with a full liquidation of its remaining stores, putting another 12,000 employees out of a job.
Ontario Superior Court heard Friday that despite weeks of discussion, no viable buyer has been found.
Justice Glenn Hainey approved Sears Canada's motion to liquidate its remaining 130 stores, and said he was satisfied that there was no viable alternative.
The embattled retailer sought protection from its creditors in June.
A buyer group led by Sears Canada executive chairman Brandon Stranzl had been in discussions to purchase the retailer and continue to operate it.
But a lawyer for Sears Canada told the court Friday that although it had remained optimistic, no executable transaction exists.
The following list includes all previously announced closures.
British Columbia
- Nanaimo (full line)
- Burnaby (full line)
- Kelowna (full-line)
- Kelowna (Home)
- Abbotsford Retail (outlet)
- Creston (Hometown)
- Grand Forks (Hometown)
- Kamloops Aberdeen Mall (full line)
- Sechelt (Hometown)
Alberta
- Calgary (Home)
- Cold Lake (Hometown)
- Edmonton Skyview (Home)
- Fort McMurray (Hometown)
- Grande Prairie (full line)
- Leduc (Hometown)
- Lloydminster (full line)
- Medicine Hat (full line)
- Okotoks (Hometown)
- Red Deer Relocation (full line)
- Sherwood Park (Hometown)
- Spruce Grove (Hometown)
- St. Albert (Hometown)
Saskatchewan
- Melville (Hometown)
- Moose Jaw (full line)
- Prince Albert (full line)
- Regina (full line)
Manitoba
- Polo Park (full line)
- Winnipeg Garden City (outlet)
Ontario
- Scarborough Town Centre (full line)
- Fairview Mall (full line)
- Oakville (full line)
- Hamilton (full line)
- Ancaster (Home)
- Brockville (full line)
- Cambridge (outlet)
- Chatham (outlet)
- Cornwall (outlet)
- Kingston (Home)
- London (Home)
- Orangeville (Hometown)
- Orillia (Home)
- Ottawa East (Home)
- Sault Ste. Marie (full line)
- Scarborough (Home)
- Sudbury (Home)
- Timmins (outlet)
- Windsor (Home)
- Woodbridge (Home)
Quebec
- Fairview Pointe-Claire (full line)
- Alma (full line)
- Chicoutimi (full line)
- Drummondville (full line)
- Hull (full line)
- Laval (Home)
- Montreal Place Vertu (outlet)
- Quebec City (Home)
- Rimouski (Hometown)
- Rouyn-Noranda (Hometown)
- Sorel (outlet)
- St. Bruno (Home)
- St. Eustache (outlet)
- St. Foy (Home)
- St. Georges de Beauce (full line)
New Brunswick
- Bathurst (full line)
- Saint John (full line)
Nova Scotia
- Dartmouth (full line)
- Halifax Outlet (outlet)
- Truro Mall (full line)
Newfoundland and Labrador
- Corner Brook (full line)
- St. John’s (full line)
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Toronto stock market has broad advance, moderate gain; loonie down
- Uber backs off plans to shutter Quebec operation, says it will continue for now
- Head of Samsung's booming semiconductor business to resign
- Uber appeals decision to cancel its London licence
- Kobe Steel announces more cases of faked inspections data