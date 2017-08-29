Scotiabank Q3 profit rises to $2.1B, dividend going up
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 29, 2017 6:48AM EDT
TORONTO -- Scotiabank is reporting a $2.1-billion profit in its third quarter and a dividend increase.
The bank says its net income equalled $1.66 per share, up from $1.54 per share in last year's third quarter.
About half of the quarter's profit was from Scotiabank's Canadian banking arm, which reported improved margins.
Scotiabank's revenue up about four per cent, rising to $6.89 billion.
Its dividend will rise by three cents to 79 cents per share.
