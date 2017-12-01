

The Canadian Press





Saskatchewan and three U.S. states have signed a memorandum of understanding on carbon capture and storage.

The three-year agreement, signed at the Western Governors' Association meeting in Arizona, says Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and Saskatchewan governments want to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while aiming to improve strategic and diverse energy production.

The four will share knowledge, policy and regulatory expertise in carbon dioxide capture, transportation, storage and applications such as enhanced oil recovery.

Premier Brad Wall said Saskatchewan's Boundary Dam 3, a commercial power plant with a carbon capture system, is a world leader in the technology.

Wall said the Boundary Dam 3 captured 85,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide in October, the highest monthly total since the carbon capture unit began operating in October 2014.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock says it's important to prioritize research into carbon capture to confront climate change and take full advantage of existing resources.

"The bottom line for me is we should be in control of our energy futures, and that includes the important work accomplished through this MOU," Bullock said in a news release.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said by harnessing expertise and technology, the four governments can show it's possible to grow energy production and the economy while reducing emissions through innovation rather than regulation.

Wyoming has already invested in carbon management and continues to do so, said Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead.

"Wyoming looks forward to the opportunity, under this MOU, to work with Saskatchewan, Montana and North Dakota to find ways to commercialize carbon technologies and ensure the long-term viability of our fossil energy resources."