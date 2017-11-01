Saputo buying Wisconsin-based goat cheese maker Montchevre
Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017 11:19AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Saputo Inc. has signed a deal to buy Betin Inc., the company behind the Montchevre brand of goat cheese in the United States.
Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.
Saputo (TSX:SAP) says Montchevre had revenue of approximately $150 million for the 12 months ended June 30.
Betin has one manufacturing facility in Belmont, Wis., and employs approximately 319 people.
The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.
Last week, Saputo announced a $1.29-billion agreement to acquire Australia's Murray Goulburn Co-Operative Co.
