S&P/TSX composite higher in early trading, U.S. stock markets mixed
A Chinese man holds his smartphone displaying stock index as he monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. (AP / Andy Wong)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2017 12:38AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 19, 2017 11:33AM EDT
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index headed higher in late-morning trading, boosted by a broad-based rally.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.91 points to 15,278.58, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 16.77 points to 22,348.12. The S&P 500 index was down 0.31 of a point to 2,503.56 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 4.92 points to 6,449.72.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 81.39 cents US, down from an average price of 81.71 cents US on Monday.
The November crude contract was down 16 cents to US$50.19 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down two cents to US$3.13 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$2.20 at US$1,313.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was unchanged at US$2.97 a pound.
