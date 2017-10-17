S&P/TSX composite gains ground, shares in Bombardier soar after Airbus deal
A Bombardier Global 7000 aircraft mock up is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, November 3, 2015. (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 17, 2017 12:16AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 17, 2017 11:34AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was higher in late-morning trading as shares of Bombardier Inc. soared following its CSeries deal with Airbus.
Shares in Bombardier were the most heavily traded stock on the TSX as they gained nearly 20 per cent or 46 cents at $2.82. The company announced a deal late Monday that will see Airbus obtain a majority stake in the CSeries aircraft.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 13.83 points to 15,816.53, after 90 minutes of trading. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.53 cents US, down from average price of 79.81 cents US on Monday.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 27.51 points to 22,984.47. The S&P 500 index was down 1.55 points to 2,556.09 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 0.33 of a point to 6,624.34.
The December crude contract was down 37 cents to US$51.77 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.99 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down $16.10 to US$1,286.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down five cents to US$3.19 a pound.
