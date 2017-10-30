S&P/TSX composite breaks through 16,000 mark for the first time
A man looks at an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (AP / Koji Sasahara)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 30, 2017 1:01AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 30, 2017 11:15AM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index broke through the 16,000 mark for the first time in trading this morning, boosted by the health care and energy sectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 55.47 points to 16,008.98, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 21.69 points to 23,412.50. The S&P 500 index was down 2.71 points to 2,578.36 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 15.34 points to 6,716.60.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.81 cents US, up from an average price of 77.68 cents US on Friday.
The December crude contract was up one cent to US$53.91 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up four cents to US$3.00 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$2.10 to US$1,273.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was unchanged at US$3.10 a pound.
